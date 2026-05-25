Tabling of UCC Bill will ensure on-record discussion on its need: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the tabling of a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state assembly will lead to an on-record discussion on the need for such a law.

He also maintained that it will help realise the path envisaged by the founding fathers of the nation.

"The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the Assam Vidhan Sabha paves the way for an on-record discussion on why #UCCAssam is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers," Sarma said in a post on X.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill' in the assembly, on behalf of the chief minister, earlier during the day.

Monday marks the third day of the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Bill seeks to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory, though the provisions will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam, among other provisions.

The opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all the stakeholders before its introduction.