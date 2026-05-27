Assam Asembly passes UCC Bill amid Opposition protests

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, which seeks to establish a single civil legal framework for all residents on matters related to marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships.

With this, Assam becomes the first state in the Northeast and the third state in the country after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to pass the UCC Bill.

After an extensive discussion, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass asked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to move the Bill for its passage.

The opposition parties demanded that the legislation be sent to a select committee for wider consultation. When the Speaker rejected it, the Opposition members trooped to the Well and kept shouting slogans till the Bill was passed.

The Opposition MLAs viewed UCC as a “political agenda” of the ruling BJP.

“Issues related to polygamy, child marriage, registration of marriage and divorce, alimony, etc., mentioned in UCC are already enforced in the form of different laws. Therefore, what was the need for UCC?” asked Congress Legislature Party leader Wajed Ali Choudhury.

Mazibur Rahman, MLA of All India United Democratic Front, alleged that a process was underway to curtail the rights of certain sections of society.

Sarma called the Bill’s passage a watershed moment in Assam’s history. He said it fulfilled three important issues – the implementation of Article 44 of the Constitution, BJP’s founding ideals and its Assam electoral promise.

“With the passage of UCC, every person from every religion in any region of Assam, except the Sixth Schedule areas, will be equal before the law in terms of these civil matters. I thank all NDA legislators for wholeheartedly supporting this crucial Bill,” he said.