Assam announces Rs 9 lakh ex gratia for families of 26 killed in minibus-truck collision

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 9 lakh to the next of kin of each of the 26 people killed in the minibus-truck collision near Kaziranga National Park, a day earlier.

The compensation includes Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh from the State Disaster Management Authority and Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma said after visiting the accident site on National Highway-715 at Rangajan.

He said ministers would visit the bereaved families and hand over the compensation after the bodies reached their respective homes following post-mortem examinations. Sarma also said he would personally visit the homes of all the victims' families over the next two to three days.

"No amount of money can compensate such a loss, especially for families who have lost more than one member," he said, describing the accident as heartbreaking.

The chief minister said the injured were receiving specialised medical care at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and other health facilities. Additional doctors from Guwahati and other hospitals had been deployed to expedite post-mortem examinations and ensure proper treatment, he added.

A detailed investigation into the accident is underway, Sarma said, adding that the government would examine all possible causes.

Admitting that traffic restrictions had been relaxed at a Cabinet meeting in Nalbari following political pressure, he said the decision should not have been taken.

"I admit that some traffic restrictions were relaxed at the Nalbari Cabinet meeting because of political pressure. Even then, I felt we should not have allowed such relaxations," he said.

Sarma said strict traffic rules would be enforced, directing the police and district administration to intensify road safety awareness and enforcement to prevent similar accidents.