GUWAHATI: Five people were injured in Assam when forest personnel fired “sera” bullets (pellets) to drive a wild elephant headed toward a human settlement back into the forest.

After the incident, a mob clashed with the personnel, leaving two of them injured. The police picked up eight people in connection with the violence that occurred on Monday night in central Assam’s Hojai district.

The five injured civilians and one of the injured forest personnel were admitted to a local hospital.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nayan Jyoti Rajbongshi told TNIE that a herd of elephants from Karbi Anglong entered the Hawaipur Reserve Forest in Hojai during the day on Monday. Later, all the elephants, barring a 40-year-old female, returned to Karbi Anglong.

“We received information about the movement of the elephant along a road in a revenue area, and somehow managed to push it back into the Hawaipur Reserve Forest,” Rajbongshi said.