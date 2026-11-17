GUWAHATI: Five people were injured in Assam when forest personnel fired “sera” bullets (pellets) to drive a wild elephant headed toward a human settlement back into the forest.
After the incident, a mob clashed with the personnel, leaving two of them injured. The police picked up eight people in connection with the violence that occurred on Monday night in central Assam’s Hojai district.
The five injured civilians and one of the injured forest personnel were admitted to a local hospital.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nayan Jyoti Rajbongshi told TNIE that a herd of elephants from Karbi Anglong entered the Hawaipur Reserve Forest in Hojai during the day on Monday. Later, all the elephants, barring a 40-year-old female, returned to Karbi Anglong.
“We received information about the movement of the elephant along a road in a revenue area, and somehow managed to push it back into the Hawaipur Reserve Forest,” Rajbongshi said.
However, he continued, the elephant came out of the forest in the evening and was headed towards a village. He said forest staff fired from the pump-action gun to drive it away, but in the process, around three people from the public were injured. Locals claimed five people were injured.
The DFO said after the incident, a group of locals clashed with forest personnel, leaving a constable and a casual worker injured. Later, the police brought the situation under control.
“The police have picked up eight people who clashed with our personnel. Their interrogation is on. The police have also recorded the statement of our personnel,” the DFO said.
“When a wild animal strays out of a forest, some people tend to treat it like a festival, making rescue efforts difficult,” he further said.
According to Assam government data, 1,147 people have been killed in human-elephant conflicts in the state since 2016. A total of 246 elephant deaths in the conflict were also reported during the period.