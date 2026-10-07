76.19% voter turnout recorded in Nagaon LS bypoll: Assam CEO

A total of 76.19 per cent of 19.05 lakh electors cast their votes in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam during peaceful polling on the previous day, the CEO's office said on Wednesday.

At the end of the voting at 5 pm on Tuesday, a turnout of 76 per cent was registered. The percentage rose marginally as those in queues at that time and were allowed to exercise their franchise.

No repoll has been ordered in any of the polling stations in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha seat, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) said in a statement.

"Polling was conducted successfully on Tuesday in a completely peaceful and orderly manner... The turnout was 76.19 per cent," it said.

As per the observation of the general observer, there is no need for a repoll, it said.

The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

Among the key candidates are former MLA Sibamoni Bora of the Congress, ex-IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Polling was conducted amid tight security measures, and necessary assistance and facilities were extended to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other voters, thereby ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of voting, it said.

CEO Anurag Goel expressed his gratitude to all citizens, polling personnel and security forces of the constituency for their active participation and cooperation.

(With inputs from PTI)