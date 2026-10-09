CM Himanta seeks ‘impartial probe’ into Assam woman’s death in Andhra

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday wrote to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and Railway Minister Ashini Vaishnaw, seeking a thorough, impartial and time-bound probe into the death of 20-year-old Assam woman Himashree Boro, who went missing while travelling by train and whose body was later recovered from a forested area in Andhra Pradesh.

Himashree, who hailed from Assam’s Kamrup district, was a college student in Guwahati.

In separate letters addressed to Vaishnaw and Naidu, Sarma wrote that Himashree had travelled to Visakhapatnam as part of a dance troupe and was returning to Guwahati. He said she boarded the Dibrugarh Vivek Express at Visakhapatnam on October 5, and her family received a distressing message from her the next day, expressing fear due to the presence of many men around her.

“Subsequently, she went missing. Her bag was found in the train’s S2 coach, and her body was later recovered from a forested area near Malayapuram in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh,” Sarma wrote.

He stated that the incident, which raised a serious suspicion of foul play, caused profound grief and concern in Assam.

He sought the intervention of Vaishnaw and Naidu to order a “thorough, impartial and time-bound” inquiry, not only into the circumstances of her death but also into the events that transpired during her train journey, so that the truth could be established.

“It is imperative that the culprits, if any, are identified and brought to book at the earliest,” Sarma further wrote.