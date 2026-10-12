Assam CM Sarma assures justice to woman found dead near Andhra Pradesh railway tracks

Sarma, after visiting Bodo's residence at Chapoidong on the outskirts of Guwahati, told reporters, "We are in close coordination with the Andhra Pradesh government and the Railway Ministry to ensure a fair and thorough investigation that reaches its logical conclusion."

Sarma said he has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu for a thorough probe.

"The circumstances surrounding her death have raised concerns among her family and the public... We have deputed an inspector general-rank officer to inquire into the incident," he said.

"We will also closely monitor the investigation and do everything within our power to ensure that the truth comes out," he added.

Sarma said he met her bereaved family members to offer his heartfelt condolences and extend support.

"I met them to share in their sorrow and to give them my personal word that the state will pursue this matter until every fact is brought to light. Himashri's family deserves answers, and they will get them," he said.

"There are no words that can ease the grief her parents are carrying today. No parent should ever have to endure such a loss, and my heart goes out to them and to her entire family," he added.

Sarma said the family is poor and the government will extend all possible financial assistance to them.

"We stand with the family in these tough times," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)