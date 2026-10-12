Assam CM Sarma assures justice to woman found dead near Andhra Pradesh railway tracks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the family of Himashri Bodo, a young woman from the state who was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh, and assured them that the government would ensure justice.
Bodo had travelled to Visakhapatnam to attend a cultural event and boarded a train on October 6, a day before her troupe, to return to Assam for an examination.
However, her body was found near railway tracks between Ponduru and Dusi sections in the southern state the next day. She had called up her family members stating that she felt unsafe in the coach due to the presence of several drunk men. Her body was brought to Assam on Saturday and cremated.
Sarma, after visiting Bodo's residence at Chapoidong on the outskirts of Guwahati, told reporters, "We are in close coordination with the Andhra Pradesh government and the Railway Ministry to ensure a fair and thorough investigation that reaches its logical conclusion."
Sarma said he has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu for a thorough probe.
"The circumstances surrounding her death have raised concerns among her family and the public... We have deputed an inspector general-rank officer to inquire into the incident," he said.
"We will also closely monitor the investigation and do everything within our power to ensure that the truth comes out," he added.
Sarma said he met her bereaved family members to offer his heartfelt condolences and extend support.
"I met them to share in their sorrow and to give them my personal word that the state will pursue this matter until every fact is brought to light. Himashri's family deserves answers, and they will get them," he said.
"There are no words that can ease the grief her parents are carrying today. No parent should ever have to endure such a loss, and my heart goes out to them and to her entire family," he added.
Sarma said the family is poor and the government will extend all possible financial assistance to them.
"We stand with the family in these tough times," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)