Gauhati HC grants bail to suspended Assam DSP in Zubeen Garg death case

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg, an accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case.

A single bench of Justice Rajesh Mazumdar granted bail to Garg after hearing his petition, senior advocate Anan Kumar Bhuyan, who represented him, told PTI.

"The court has not read out the full order. We are awaiting the detailed judgment to know on what grounds the bail was granted," Bhuyan said.

He said the high court was separately hearing a petition seeking to quash the chargesheet against Sandipon Garg, a cousin of the deceased singer.

The suspended police officer has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Bhuyan said Garg was likely to be released after the Durga Puja holidays, as the court would remain closed from Saturday and some formalities were yet to be completed.

On October 9, the high court granted bail to Amrit Prabha Mahanta, another accused in the case, against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. She has since been released from jail.

On September 23, a special court granted bail to the singer's two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya, in a disproportionate assets case. However, they remain in jail in connection with the singer's death.