Guwahati hotel firing: SIT forms to probe incident that killed five

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Monday’s Guwahati hotel firing incident that left five persons dead and one injured.

Police arrested one Ghanakanta Gogoi who allegedly fired the shots, and seized his licenced. 32 pistol that was allegedly used in the crime. He originally hails from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district and now, resides at Guwahati’s Sawkuchi area.

The SIT will be headed by Ankur Jain, an IPS officer who is currently the Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. Two other IPS officers—Shambhavi Mishra and Viku Achumi—are among the five other SIT members.

Police said the SIT was constituted to ensure a “thorough, scientific and expeditious” investigation into the firing incident which took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, located in Guwahati’s Bora Service area.

Four of the victims— Bhudev Bharali (65), Helena Bharali (58), Debarshi Kashyap (39) and Rinika Kashyap (30)—were from the same family that owned the hotel. The fifth deceased person was identified as Narayan Das (48).

The injured, Satyendra Pathak (43), is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.