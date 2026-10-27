Guwahati hotel firing: SIT forms to probe incident that killed five

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Monday’s Guwahati hotel firing incident that left five persons dead and one injured.
Police arrested one Ghanakanta Gogoi who allegedly fired the shots, and seized his licenced. 32 pistol that was allegedly used in the crime. He originally hails from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district and now, resides at Guwahati’s Sawkuchi area.
The SIT will be headed by Ankur Jain, an IPS officer who is currently the Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. Two other IPS officers—Shambhavi Mishra and Viku Achumi—are among the five other SIT members.
Police said the SIT was constituted to ensure a “thorough, scientific and expeditious” investigation into the firing incident which took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, located in Guwahati’s Bora Service area.
Four of the victims— Bhudev Bharali (65), Helena Bharali (58), Debarshi Kashyap (39) and Rinika Kashyap (30)—were from the same family that owned the hotel. The fifth deceased person was identified as Narayan Das (48).
The injured, Satyendra Pathak (43), is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.
Police teams rushed to the hotel on receiving information around 9 pm on Monday about the firing of gunshots.
"Upon reaching the spot, four persons were found dead inside the hotel reception area, while two others were found injured on the approach road. The injured were immediately shifted to GMCH, where one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries," a statement issued by Assam Police said.
According to initial investigation, the incident arose out of a dispute relating to lease and management of the hotel.
The hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10 last year, at a monthly rent of around Rs 1.8 lakh. Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements reportedly arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities.
"A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before it could formally commence, an argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which the accused opened fire on six persons," police further said.
Meanwhile, teams from Criminal Investigation Department and Forensic Science Laboratory were engaged for scientific examination and evidence collection.