Nine infiltrators apprehended in Assam's Dhubri, handed over to BSF: Himanta

GUHAWATI: Nine foreign nationals, who entered India illegally, were nabbed in Assam's Dhubri district and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Sarma, however, did not share details of the infiltrators' ethnicity or where they were apprehended.
"Last stop: Dhubri. Next step: expulsion. Nine illegal infiltrators have been handed over to @BSF_India for expulsion through the India-Bangladesh border," the CM said in a post on X on Tuesday night.
"The message is simple: cross illegally, face the law. Firm borders. Zero compromise. Yeh Naya Assam hai," he asserted.
Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of the international border with Bangladesh.
There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Assam's Sribhumi. The northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.
Another ICP in the region is located at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.