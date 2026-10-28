Nine infiltrators apprehended in Assam's Dhubri, handed over to BSF: Himanta

GUHAWATI: Nine foreign nationals, who entered India illegally, were nabbed in Assam's Dhubri district and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma, however, did not share details of the infiltrators' ethnicity or where they were apprehended.

"Last stop: Dhubri. Next step: expulsion. Nine illegal infiltrators have been handed over to @BSF_India for expulsion through the India-Bangladesh border," the CM said in a post on X on Tuesday night.