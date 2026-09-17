Kuki-Zo Council asks Centre to address concerns by Oct 10, threatens ‘full-fledged’ agitation

GUWAHATI: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in Manipur on Thursday set an October 10 deadline for the Centre to address administrative, humanitarian and security concerns. It warned that failure to do so would lead to a “full-fledged” agitation and it would pursue further courses of action to defend the rights, security and interests of the Kuki-Zo people.

“The Government of India must take concrete measures to…ensure the safety and protection of Kuki-Zo people, and hold those responsible for atrocities and violence accountable," the council said.

"It must also provide a clear and substantive update on the status and progress of the Kuki-Zo political demand and take concrete steps towards achieving an appropriate and acceptable political resolution,” the KZC said in a statement.

The KZC raised several issues, including shortages of state civil and police services officers and medical officers in Tengnoupal district.

It also flagged shortages of food and essential commodities in several districts, “administrative imbalance” in Chandel district and alleged harassment of civilians during National Investigation Agency (NIA) operations.

It demanded a sub-divisional office and a tribal development block in the area to ensure effective administration and equitable development.