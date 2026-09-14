After four civilian deaths, Kuki-Zo Council warns Manipur risks sliding into full-scale conflict

The Kuki-Zo Council on Monday condemned the killing of four civilians in Manipur, allegedly by armed militants, and warned that continued activity by armed groups was threatening civilians and could push the state towards another full-scale conflict.

Four people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants attacked villages in Tamenglong and Noney districts on Sunday.

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council condemned the killings at Tollen and Longpi villages and alleged that more than 22 members of the Kuki-Zo community, including women and children, had been killed by “Naga armed groups operating in Manipur” since the beginning of 2026.

It also slammed political and civil society leaders for their “apparent unwillingness to pursue meaningful reconciliation and dialogue” to end the Naga-Kuki-Zo violence.

“The Government of India must act decisively and not allow militants to operate with impunity in Manipur. Continued armed group activity threatens civilians and risks pushing Manipur towards another full-scale conflict,” the council said.

Three Kuki MLAs also condemned the killings. Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen said, “Every citizen possesses an inalienable right to live with dignity, free from terror.”

MLA Letzamang Haokip called for security forces to identify and apprehend those responsible and prevent further loss of life, while Kimneo Hangshing described the killings as a “cowardly” act.

The ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities, which erupted in May 2023, has claimed at least 306 lives. Forty-nine people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.

(With inputs from PTI)