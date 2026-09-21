Assam's FM Jayanta Mallabaruah emphasises on agarwood growth; agricultural financing

GUWAHATI: Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has called for greater support for the state’s agarwood sector to create new opportunities for farmers and rural communities. He also zeroed in on the importance of agricultural financing.

Speaking at the two-day conference on “Financing India’s Journey towards Viksit Bharat” in New Delhi, Mallabaruah called for developing a robust agarwood value chain.

“Assam’s agarwood sector has immense economic potential. Smooth export channels, streamlined regulatory clearances, quality testing facilities and local processing infrastructure can help our farmers realise greater value from this high-value crop,” the FM said.

The minister further called for a region-specific approach to agricultural financing, stronger institutional credit and end-to-end value chains to raise farm incomes and accelerate agricultural transformation, highlighting Assam’s distinct agricultural potential and the need for financing frameworks that reflect regional realities.

The state FM said that around 40-46 per cent of India’s workforce is engaged in agriculture and allied activities, while the sector contributes around 18 per cent to GDP.

Mallabaruah raised concern that a uniform financing framework may not adequately address the diverse production patterns. “Uniform financial and agricultural frameworks may not always address the specific requirements of every state. Regional production patterns and local realities must be considered while designing support mechanisms,” he said.

The minister called for greater emphasis on the complete agricultural value chain from production and primary processing to storage, marketing and exports, so that farmers could secure better and more predictable returns.