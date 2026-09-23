Raijor Dal leads protest by flood-hit people of Upper Assam, seeks relief and compensation

People affected by the devastating July floods in Assam's Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts staged a protest in Guwahati under the aegis of the Raijor Dal, alleging they were yet to receive adequate relief and compensation, two months after the floods.

The protesters alleged that several affected families were yet to receive sufficient government assistance despite suffering damage to their homes, agricultural land, crops and other property.

The agitation was held at Chachal Ground and was attended by Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, party leader Gyanashree Bora and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and demanded a proper assessment of losses to ensure that relief and compensation reach all eligible beneficiaries without further delay.

A large number of flood-affected residents, mostly women, joined the protest along with their children.

They claimed that several affected families were still struggling to rebuild their homes and livelihoods after the floods washed away all their resources and assets.