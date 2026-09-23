Raijor Dal leads protest by flood-hit people of Upper Assam, seeks relief and compensation

People affected by the devastating July floods in Assam's Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts staged a protest in Guwahati under the aegis of the Raijor Dal, alleging they were yet to receive adequate relief and compensation, two months after the floods.
The protesters alleged that several affected families were yet to receive sufficient government assistance despite suffering damage to their homes, agricultural land, crops and other property.
The agitation was held at Chachal Ground and was attended by Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, party leader Gyanashree Bora and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury.
The protestors raised slogans against the government and demanded a proper assessment of losses to ensure that relief and compensation reach all eligible beneficiaries without further delay.
A large number of flood-affected residents, mostly women, joined the protest along with their children.
They claimed that several affected families were still struggling to rebuild their homes and livelihoods after the floods washed away all their resources and assets.
A procession was later taken out by the protestors, led by Gogoi, demanding immediate relief.
Gogoi had staged a day-long dharna on September 17 along with party workers, demanding enhanced relief and compensation for flood-hit families.
He sought immediate financial assistance for affected families and Rs 10 lakh compensation for households whose homes or property were destroyed.
Gogoi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17 to declare the recent severe floods in the three Upper Assam districts as a "national disaster" and provide Rs 10 lakh to each affected families and business enterprises.
The Raijor Dal MLA from Sivasagar assembly constituency also submitted a 22-point charter of demands to facilitate urgent recovery, resettlement and long-term rebuilding caused by the devastating floods.
The legislator also called for a CBI probe into the causes of the July 19 floods, specifically focusing on illegal coal mining in the Assam-Nagaland border areas and illegal sand/stone mining along the bed of River Dikhow with the help of alleged political patrons.
(With inputs from PTI)