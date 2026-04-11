Who will lead Bihar? BJP keeps cards close to chest

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing suspense over who the BJP will choose as its Chief Ministerial face in Bihar, the party’s central leadership appears focused on more than just picking a recognizable name. The priority, sources suggest, is to identify a leader who is non-controversial, well educated, experienced, and ideologically in sync with both the party and the RSS.

That task, however, is far from easy in a state where caste dynamics continue to play a decisive role—not only in elections but also in internal leadership choices. Political circles in Bihar have been rife with speculation ever since Nitish Kumar’s election to the Rajya Sabha, with several names doing the rounds as possible contenders. Yet, the BJP leadership is treading carefully, mindful that a miscalculation at this stage could hurt its long-term electoral ambitions and its goal of coming to power independently.

Within the state unit, there is a growing sentiment—often expressed privately—that this is a key moment for the party to elevate a leader from its core ranks, ideally from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC). Such a candidate, leaders say, should be widely acceptable within the party, seen as impartial, and free from controversy. Failing to meet these expectations, they warn, could lead to public disappointment and dent the party’s prospects.

Meanwhile, lobbying within the party has intensified, with aspirants making their case both in Delhi and Patna. Despite the behind-the-scenes activity, the central leadership has maintained silence, fueling speculation that a surprise decision could still be on the cards.