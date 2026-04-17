Man arrested from Gujarat for allegedly issuing death threat to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: A man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly issuing a death threat to the newly elected Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar Yadav (32), a native of the Banka district in Bihar. The accused called the chief minister's official residence using his mobile phone and threatened to kill him, police added.

The police immediately swung into action, and a case was registered at Sangrampur police station in Munger district. Samrat was elected to Bihar assembly from the Tarapur seat in Munger district.

Following the threat call, the Gujarat and Bihar police tracked the accused’s location.

His location was traced to Sanand in Gujarat, from where police arrested him on Friday. Sources said that the accused was employed in a private company in Gujarat.

Gujarat Police have handed the accused over to the Bihar Police, who are currently bringing him back to Bihar for interrogation on a transit remand.

A senior police officer posted at the state police headquarters said that the motive behind the threat call has yet to be ascertained. "Police will interrogate him once he reaches here,” the officer said.

Chief minister's security is provided under the Bihar Special Security Force Act, 2000—a legislation largely modelled after the SPG Act, which governs the security of the Prime Minister. The SSG comprises over 200 trained commandos drawn from various forces, including the Police, ITBP, CRPF, NSG, and SPG. Samrat Choudhary took oath as the chief minister of Bihar on April 15.