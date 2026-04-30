Bihar road rage: BJP leader's nephew killed in shootout

PATNA: Hours before a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary to review law and order situation in state on Thursday, nephew of a BJP leader was killed while his brother-in-law suffered serious injuries in a shootout in Siwan district.

The incident took place near Laxmipur Andar Dhala overbridge under Town police station limits when a group of armed men opened fire at Harsh Kumar, nephew of BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh. Chandan Singh, father of the deceased and brother in-law of Manoj, was also injured.

Harsh died on the spot while Chandan was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment. His condition is still stated to be critical.

On Thursday police conducted a raid at the hideout of the suspects and arrested Chhotu Kumar Yadav. Yadav had an altercation with the father-son duo over parking of vehicle late on Wednesday evening.

Avinash Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Town police station, said that police ascertained the identity of the accused and launched an operation to arrest him. He was taken into custody during a raid. He received gunshot injuries when he tried to flee from custody.

Police said that Chandan Singh was traveling with his son, Harsh Kumar Singh, to attend pre-wedding ceremony when they parked their vehicle on the roadside and were waiting for other family members to join them.

In the meantime, a minor collision occurred between their car and another vehicle, leading to a verbal altercation before the attackers opened fire indiscriminately. Harsh sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the firing and died on the spot while Chandan Singh was critically injured.