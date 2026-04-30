Bihar road rage: BJP leader's nephew killed in shootout

PATNA: Hours before a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary to review law and order situation in state on Thursday, nephew of a BJP leader was killed while his brother-in-law suffered serious injuries in a shootout in Siwan district.
The incident took place near Laxmipur Andar Dhala overbridge under Town police station limits when a group of armed men opened fire at Harsh Kumar, nephew of BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh. Chandan Singh, father of the deceased and brother in-law of Manoj, was also injured.
Harsh died on the spot while Chandan was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment. His condition is still stated to be critical.
On Thursday police conducted a raid at the hideout of the suspects and arrested Chhotu Kumar Yadav. Yadav had an altercation with the father-son duo over parking of vehicle late on Wednesday evening.
Avinash Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Town police station, said that police ascertained the identity of the accused and launched an operation to arrest him. He was taken into custody during a raid. He received gunshot injuries when he tried to flee from custody.
Police said that Chandan Singh was traveling with his son, Harsh Kumar Singh, to attend pre-wedding ceremony when they parked their vehicle on the roadside and were waiting for other family members to join them.
In the meantime, a minor collision occurred between their car and another vehicle, leading to a verbal altercation before the attackers opened fire indiscriminately. Harsh sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the firing and died on the spot while Chandan Singh was critically injured.
SP, Puran Kumar Jha, SDPO Ajay Kumar, and Nagar SHO Avinash Kumar inspected the spot. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence. “Efforts are on to arrest others involved in the crime,” SP told the media.
The incident happened a day before an executive officer of Municipal Corporation was killed by a criminal in Bhagalpur district. The assailant identified as Ramdhani Yadav was later killed in an alleged encounter with the police.
Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday assessed the state’s law and order situation in the state. He is learnt to have issued instructions to all district magistrates and superintendents of police to maintain law and order more efficiently.
He also warned of stern disciplinary action against police officials found to be lax in their duties.
Meanwhile, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said that those involved in committing crimes and other unlawful activities would face stern police action.