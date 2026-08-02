Dalmianagar municipal council executive officer Vimal Kumar beaten to death in Bihar's Aurangabad

PATNA: Vimal Kumar, Executive Officer (EO) of Dalmianagar Municipal Council, was killed in Bihar's Aurangabad district late on Saturday night. Dalmianagar falls under Rohtas district.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Barun police station in Aurangabad district.

According to preliminary information, Vimal Kumar was travelling from Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district to Patna when he was attacked by unidentified armed criminals in a deserted area.

It is reported that he was travelling from Dehri-on-Sone to Patna via Barun Canal Road when the criminals intercepted his vehicle and assaulted him with iron rods and other lethal weapons.

He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police and administrative officials rushed to the crime scene and launched an investigation.

The identity of the assailants and the motive behind the murder are yet to be ascertained.

After being informed of the incident, Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra, Rohtas Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar, and Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma reached Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Jamuhar.

The Rohtas District Magistrate later told the media that both the Rohtas and Aurangabad police were jointly investigating the case.

He said the post-mortem examination report would provide more clarity about the incident. The deceased was a native of Gaya district.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on his apartment on Gola Road in Danapur, Patna. He is survived by his wife, Babita Kumari, and their two minor children—Vaibhavi Vimal (7) and Vivan (5). His wife left for Aurangabad after receiving the news of his death.

The murder of the Executive Officer has sent shock waves through the administrative fraternity, with officials demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the crime.