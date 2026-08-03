From poll strategist to MLA: Kishor’s bypoll win opens up opposition space for Jan Suraaj in Bihar

PATNA: Prashant Kishor, who had scripted poll victories for leaders from Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, stunned the BJP in its Bankipur bastion, gaining a foothold for his Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar Assembly in his electoral debut.

The political strategist-turned-politician’s victory in the Bankipur assembly bypoll was the culmination of his nearly two-year struggle during which he traversed the length and breadth of the state after launching Jan Suraaj, before his outfit drew a blank in the Assembly polls last year.

Kishor has consistently maintained that in a country where a large section of the population struggles to make ends meet, there will always be space for a credible opposition.

“It is not the opposition, but the parties in the opposition that are weak in this country” has been one of the most insightful remarks of the I-PAC founder, whose prowess as a poll strategist benefited leaders of as diverse hues as Modi, Banerjee, Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uddhav Thackeray and M K Stalin.

With age very much on his side and the opposition INDIA bloc battered in Bihar, there is now a virgin territory for Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party to explore.

But the Jan Suraaj Party is not the first organisation in which he was active as a leader. His prowess in managing elections had endeared him to Nitish Kumar, who, after returning as chief minister in 2015, appointed him as an advisor with the rank of a cabinet minister.

Three years later, he joined the JD(U) and quickly became the party's national vice president, triggering speculations that Kumar saw in him a successor to his own legacy.

However, just over a year later, Kishor was ousted for openly lambasting Kumar's equivocal stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which had evoked protests in several parts of the country.

Soon after his expulsion, Kishor announced the launch of an amorphous campaign, ‘Baat Bihar ki’, which remained a non-starter.