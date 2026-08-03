Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur by-poll, ends BJP's 31-year hold on seat

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday scored a major political victory by winning the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, wresting a seat the BJP had held continuously since 1995.

Making his electoral debut, the noted political strategist defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes.

Kishor secured 64,151 votes, defeating Kumar, a BJP youth wing leader who was fielded at short notice after the party's original nominee, Abhishek, withdrew from the contest at the last moment.

The by-election was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur seat.

The victory marks a significant breakthrough for Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party, with Bankipur long regarded as a BJP stronghold. It is the first time since 1995 that the constituency has slipped from the party's hands.

Hours before the annoucement, the Jan Suraaj founder lashed out at Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, claiming his impending victory was a strong message to the BJP about the need for better leadership in the State.

Kishor said that while the NDA would continue to remain in power due to its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the Bankipur result carried a significant political message for the BJP.

"This election is not just about electing an MLA. It is about sending a message to the BJP's top leadership that Bihar deserves a capable CM who can ensure better education and employment opportunities. The people have delivered that message," he asserted.

He also thanked voters for their support and vowed to work towards winning the confidence of those who did not vote for him.