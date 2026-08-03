Bihar needs better leadership, says Prashant Kishor following favourable Bankipur bypoll trends

PATNA: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday lashed out at Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, claiming his impending victory in the Bankipur assembly by-poll was a strong message to the BJP about the need for better leadership in the State.
Talking to media persons as poll trends continue to be in his favour over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Kishor said that while the NDA would continue to remain in power due to its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the Bankipur result carried a significant political message for the BJP.
"This election is not just about electing an MLA. It is about sending a message to the BJP's top leadership that Bihar deserves a capable CM who can ensure better education and employment opportunities. The people have delivered that message," he asserted.
He also thanked voters for their support and vowed to work towards winning the confidence of those who did not vote for him.
"I thank everyone who voted for me. I will also try to win the trust of those who did not support me. What matters most is that Bihar gets good leadership. Migration from the State must stop," he added.
Bankipur constituency was represented by BJP’s Nitin Nabin, who won four consecutive elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. Nabin won from Patna West constituency in a by-election held in 2006 following the demise of his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha.
After delimitation carried out in 2008, Patna West constituency became Bankipur. The bypoll was necessitated after Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha after becoming the BJP's national president.