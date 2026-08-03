Bihar needs better leadership, says Prashant Kishor following favourable Bankipur bypoll trends

PATNA: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday lashed out at Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, claiming his impending victory in the Bankipur assembly by-poll was a strong message to the BJP about the need for better leadership in the State.

Talking to media persons as poll trends continue to be in his favour over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Kishor said that while the NDA would continue to remain in power due to its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the Bankipur result carried a significant political message for the BJP.

"This election is not just about electing an MLA. It is about sending a message to the BJP's top leadership that Bihar deserves a capable CM who can ensure better education and employment opportunities. The people have delivered that message," he asserted.

He also thanked voters for their support and vowed to work towards winning the confidence of those who did not vote for him.