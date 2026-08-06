RJD dissolves all committees after Bankipur Assembly by-poll debacle

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday dissolved its state, district, block and panchayat-level committees following its defeat in the recently concluded Bankipur by-election. The party's candidate, Rekha Gupta, forfeited her deposit in the election.

A notification regarding the dissolution of all committees was issued by state president Mangani Lal Mandal on Thursday. It stated that all organisational committees had been dissolved with immediate effect.

RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been authorised to constitute new committees.

The decision comes at a time when two senior party leaders, Bhai Virendra and Shakti Singh Yadav, are engaged in a war of words, blaming each other for weakening the organisation.

The verbal spat began after Bhai Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner, blamed the by-poll defeat on organisational weaknesses and questioned the influence of some of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's close associates.

"The party lost due to organisational shortcomings. Many of those in whom the leadership has placed its trust have no presence on the ground. Several people sitting around our leader use unparliamentary language," he told reporters.

Responding to the remarks, RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav questioned Bhai Virendra's own contribution to the party, asking what role he had played while the RJD remained in the Opposition.

Bhai Virendra hit back sharply, warning the party spokesperson against targeting him.

"When you had no existence in politics, I was already active. I have been in politics since my Lok Dal days and was elected MLA in 2010. Many people have changed over the years, but I have remained the same. If I make your activities public, you will not be able to show your face. I am working to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister, while people like you are using his name to extort money," he alleged.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the RJD leadership, Bhai Virendra said Lalu Prasad remained his respected leader and that Tejashwi Yadav was the party's undisputed leader after being chosen by the RJD chief.

"I am loyal to Lalu Prasad (Yadav) and Tejashwi Yadav, not to such people. He should remain cautious. I know everything about his political past and can expose it if required," the Maner MLA claimed.

Earlier, defending Tejashwi Yadav's aides, Shakti Singh Yadav had said the RJD was discharging its responsibilities effectively despite being in the Opposition and asserted that every party worker's contribution was equally important.