'Wake up call for Modi, Shah': Prashant Kishor stuns BJP, ends three-decade grip on Bankipur in debut win

The result is being seen as a significant setback for the BJP, coming days after the nationwide CJP protests. The party had hastily fielded Neeraj Kumar after its original candidate, Abhishek "Bunty", withdrew from the contest citing "family reasons".

Nearly 3.8 lakh voters, including around 2 lakh men and 1.79 lakh women, were eligible to vote in the July 30 by-poll. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, lower than the 41.45 per cent registered in the Assembly elections held nine months ago.

Reacting to his victory, Kishor said, "The victory is a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who must install a new Chief Minister in place of Samrat Choudhary, a man with criminal antecedents."

The Jan Suraaj founder lashed out at Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, claiming his impending victory was a strong message to the BJP about the need for better leadership in the State.

Kishor said that while the NDA would continue to remain in power due to its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the Bankipur result carried a significant political message for the BJP.

"This election is not just about electing an MLA. It is about sending a message to the BJP's top leadership that Bihar deserves a capable CM who can ensure better education and employment opportunities. The people have delivered that message," he asserted.