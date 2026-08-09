Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announces measures to ensure transparent exams, improve quality of education

PATNA: Amid raging protests by job aspirants and students against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams in neighbouring Jharkhand, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced four measures for ensuring transparent exams, addressing students' education-related grievances, improving the quality of education and other issues.

Choudhary said that the government will form four separate committees to tackle various issues in the state's education system. These committees include an examination reform committee, a committee for quality education, a committee for the creation of a directorate of student welfare and a committee for organising dedicated support camps to address education-related grievances.

By establishing a state-level examination reform committee, the government aims to ensure a transparent examination system. The panel will work towards making examinations more transparent and will periodically recommend necessary reforms, the chief minister remarked.

Similarly, a state-level committee for quality education will also be constituted to improve the standard of teaching in schools. The panel will examine measures to ensure that students receive better-quality education.

The government has also decided to establish a Directorate of Student Welfare in the education department and other related departments, giving priority to issues concerning students.

As its fourth measure, the state government will organise dedicated support camps to address education-related grievances. Through these camps, students will be able to directly bring their problems and complaints to the notice of government officials.