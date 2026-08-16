Bihar turning into capital of exam paper leaks: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at the NDA government over "deteriorating" law and order in Bihar, alleging that the state is "turning into the capital of exam paper leaks".

Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said competitive exams, including the tests for Class 10 and Class 12, were being marred by irregularities and paper leaks.

"Bihar is turning into the capital of exam paper leaks. Law and order has totally collapsed here," he told reporters.

"When students protest against paper leaks, they are beaten and lathicharged. Even AK-47 rifles are used against agitating students in the state," Yadav claimed.

Alliance partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar will organise a march to the Lok Bhavan in Patna on August 19 over the alleged use of an AK-47 by the police during a student protest in Siwan last month, he said.

Yadav said the 'Mahagathbandhan' leaders would submit a memorandum to the governor over the Siwan incident.

The RJD leader said suspending a constable over the episode will not suffice, and demanded action against a senior official who allegedly ordered the use of the rifle against protesting students.

On July 25, members of Left-wing student organisations had staged demonstrations, and clashed with security forces in several districts in support of a Bihar Bandh against the NEET paper leak incident and police action on protesters.

The bandh had turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests.

Police had earlier suspended the constable who allegedly used an AK-47 rifle during the protest in Siwan.

(With inputs from PTI)