SIR contributed to record Bihar poll turnout, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

PATNA: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said the successful Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar last year contributed to a significant increase in voter turnout in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Kumar, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, told media persons at Patna airport that the 2025 Assembly election turnout was higher than that recorded in developed democracies such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

“Bihar is the land where Vaishali, the birthplace of democracy, is located. It is a matter of pride that the SIR was successfully conducted here for the first time,” the CEC said.

He said the exercise resulted in around 70 lakh names being removed from the electoral rolls. The revision was followed by the Assembly elections, which recorded a significant rise in voter turnout.

“A large number of men and women came out to vote, and the voter turnout broke all previous records in the state,” Kumar said.

He said the turnout in the Bihar Assembly election was higher than the levels recorded over the years in the US, UK, France, Spain and Japan. The elections held in November last year recorded a voter turnout of 67.25 per cent, the highest in Bihar since Independence, according to the Election Commission.