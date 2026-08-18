Bihar protesters seek teacher job exam notification in 24 hours, threaten to gherao minister's house

Bihar job aspirants demanding the timely conduct of the fourth phase of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) on Tuesday sought issuance of the notification within 24 hours, warning that they may “gherao the state education minister’s residence for his resignation” if their demand is not met.

Research scholars and job aspirants are protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area over a multitude of issues, including new rules on recruitment of assistant professors and inconsistencies in the state civil services exam.

They are also demanding a single-tier examination in BPSC-TRE 4, strict action against those who got jobs through corrupt practices, transparency in BSSC recruitments, and action against exam mafias.

"The government should release notification for BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours. Else, we may gherao the residence of Bihar education minister seeking his resignation," student leader Dilip Kumar said.