Bihar govt to withdraw cases against those booked over NEET paper leak protests

PATNA: Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases filed against protesters in connection with the NEET-UG protests across the state, assuring that no further action will be taken against them.

A statement issued by the state's Home Department said, “No adverse legal /retaliatory action shall be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 pm on July 26, across the state. Also, the legal process for withdrawal of all existing FIRs, criminal complaints or showcause notices against individuals, before 6 pm on July 26 on account of their participation in the said protests, will be initiated immediately.”

The statement issued by Kshatranil Singh, special secretary, home department, said that all the persons arrested/detained in connection with the cases registered before 6 pm on July 26. shall be released immediately. In all these cases registered before 6 pm on July 26, no action, directly or indirectly, will be taken against such individuals in future as well, he added.

Large-scale protests erupted across several parts of Bihar after the Delhi Police used force to disperse demonstrators near Jantar Mantar on July 20. Bihar Police arrested 355 people and sent them to jail following widespread violence and protests across the state in connection with the Bihar bandh held on July 25.

Two SPs and two DSPs were among 91 police personnel injured during stone pelting by bandh supporters on July 25. Several Station House Officers, including that of Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna, suffered injuries on their head during the protests.

Police said the demonstrations led to serious law-and-order disturbances in several districts. The violence resulted in damage to 14 government vehicles, while one vehicle was set on fire.

Police also reported that 13 civilians were injured during the unrest. In Saran district, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Sadar Block suffered serious injuries. According to the police, he lost vision in one eye and is undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). In addition, the Revelganj BDO was also critically injured in an alleged life-threatening attack, sustaining a severe head injury and undergoing surgery at Medanta Hospital. Both officers remain under medical treatment.

According to a statement issued by Bihar police headquarters on Monday, 694 people were detained across the state. Following verification, 339 minors and students were released, while 355 individuals allegedly involved in violent incidents were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.