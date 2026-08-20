Bihar announces Rs 1 lakh incentive for viral videos promoting govt schemes

The Bihar government has approved a new policy offering financial incentives to empanelled social media creators for producing videos promoting state government welfare schemes, development projects and public achievements, reports said.

Under amendments to the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026, eligible creators will receive Rs 10,000 for every one lakh views generated by a qualifying video. The incentive will be capped at Rs 1 lakh per video, meaning creators can earn the maximum amount for videos that reach 10 lakh views or more.

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

According to the revised policy, view counts will be assessed after the video completes 30 days from the date of publication. The scheme is intended to encourage greater digital outreach for government initiatives and make information about welfare programmes and development projects more accessible to the public.

The incentive will not be available to every creator who uploads a video about a Bihar government scheme. Influencers, social media pages and channels must first be registered and empanelled with the state Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) under the applicable guidelines.

The government will also periodically verify followers and engagement figures. The verification mechanism is aimed at preventing manipulation through fake followers, bot-generated engagement or artificial views.