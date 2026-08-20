Bihar EOU raids properties linked to education department deputy director in DA case

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Thursday conducted raids at three premises linked to Ajay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Bihar Open School Board and Examination Board, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were conducted at his official residence, office at the Bihar Open School Board office in Mithapur, a residential flat at Chandratara Building near B.V. College in Khajpura in Patna, and at his ancestral house in Parora village under Sahebpur Kamal block in Begusarai.

According to the EOU, Singh allegedly accumulated assets worth more than Rs 3.43 crore, which were around 90.04 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case was registered under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act as EOU Patna Police Station Case No. 19/26.

“A 15-member team started search operation after obtaining order from competent court,” a senior official said, adding that so far Rs.30 lakh in cash has been recovered.

Sources said that the raid at his Begusarai residence yielded Rs.4.50 lakh cash. The residence in Begusarai was built after Singh joined service.