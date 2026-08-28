CM says Bihar to have dedicated women’s university as Raksha Bandhan gift

PATNA: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday announced the establishment of a dedicated women’s university in the state, in a move to boost female education and leadership.

In the university, students, teachers, officials and staff, including the vice chancellor, will be women. “In the university, only women will take on responsibilities—from professor to vice chancellor to all teaching and administrative positions. Here leadership will be promoted along with education,” Choudhary said while launching the ‘Samriddh Mahila Samriddh Bihar Abhiyan’.

The CM also announced several initiatives aimed at promoting women’s education, employment and empowerment in the state, a day before Raksha Bandhan. He transferred nearly Rs 600 crore directly into the bank accounts of around five lakh women under the women employment scheme. “The government aims to strengthen women financially and connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said.

Choudhary said greater economic participation by women would give fresh momentum to Bihar’s development, emhasising that the state government was working to provide better opportunities for employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship to women in rural and urban areas.