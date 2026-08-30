Four die after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in 'dry' Bihar

PATNA: Four people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor or an intoxicating substance in the Barh subdivision of Patna district, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, Nishu Kumar, Vikas Kumar and Shashi Kumar.

According to sources, the four, who were friends, fell unconscious after consuming an intoxicant or suspected spurious liquor together.

They were initially taken to a private clinic and later referred to the Barh Sub-Divisional Hospital after developing severe symptoms, including foaming at the mouth. They subsequently died during treatment.

Barh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Krishna and local authorities confirmed the deaths and said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the incident.

An empty liquor bottle was reportedly recovered near the spot. Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem examinations. “The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem,” an investigating officer said.

Officials have also not ruled out the possibility of foul play and are investigating all aspects of the incident.

Notably, Bihar has been a dry state since April 2016, when then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government had imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol.