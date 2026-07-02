ECI schedules bypolls to three seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on July 30

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced by-elections to three vacant Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Polling will be held on July 30, votes will be counted on August 3, and the election process will conclude on August 4.
The bypolls will be held in Bankipur (Bihar), Datia (Madhya Pradesh) and Manjalpur (Gujarat). The vacancies arose following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from Bankipur, the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti in Datia and the death of Yogeshbhai Patel, the sitting MLA from Manjalpur.
According to the Election Commission, the gazette notification will be issued on July 6. The last date for filing nominations is July 13, scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 14, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until July 16.
The ECI said the electoral rolls for all three constituencies have been finalised following the Special Summary Revision or Special Intensive Revision process. Continuous updation of the rolls will continue until the last date for filing nominations, subject to the applicable qualifying date.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units will be used at all polling stations. The Commission said the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will remain the primary document for voter identification. Voters may also use Aadhaar, passports, driving licences, PAN cards, MGNREGA job cards and other government-approved identity documents.
With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the districts covering the three Assembly constituencies.
The ECI said candidates with criminal antecedents must publish details of pending criminal cases in newspapers and on television on three occasions during the campaign. Political parties fielding such candidates must also publicise their criminal background and explain the reasons for selecting them through their websites, newspapers and official social media platforms. The information will also be available on the ECINET portal under the "Know Your Candidates" section.
The Commission also asked prospective candidates who have occupied government accommodation during the past 10 years to obtain "No Dues Certificates" for rent, electricity, water and telephone charges before filing their nominations.