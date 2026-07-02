ECI schedules bypolls to three seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on July 30

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced by-elections to three vacant Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Polling will be held on July 30, votes will be counted on August 3, and the election process will conclude on August 4.

The bypolls will be held in Bankipur (Bihar), Datia (Madhya Pradesh) and Manjalpur (Gujarat). The vacancies arose following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from Bankipur, the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti in Datia and the death of Yogeshbhai Patel, the sitting MLA from Manjalpur.

According to the Election Commission, the gazette notification will be issued on July 6. The last date for filing nominations is July 13, scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 14, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until July 16.

The ECI said the electoral rolls for all three constituencies have been finalised following the Special Summary Revision or Special Intensive Revision process. Continuous updation of the rolls will continue until the last date for filing nominations, subject to the applicable qualifying date.