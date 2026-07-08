Patna court reserves order on Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea in coaching institute firing case

A Patna court on Wednesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', in connection with the coaching institute firing case.

The order is scheduled to be announced on July 10.

The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident.

"The court heard the arguments from both sides today, and has reserved its order till the next hearing on July 10," Advocate Murari Tiwari, representing Khan Sir, told reporters.

The interim protection for Khan Sir against any coercive action, which was ensured in previous orders, will remain in force till the order is pronounced, he added.

Tiwari said that apart from the anticipatory bail plea of Khan Sir, the regular bail plea of his security guards and anticipatory bail plea of three other staff members of his coaching institute were discussed in the court.

He asserted that Khan was not directly involved in the firing incident which was a matter of "private defence" and that he cooperated with the police at all stages of investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)