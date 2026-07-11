No Viksit Bharat without Viksit Bihar, says VP Radhakrishnan, addressing Bihar Legislative Assembly members

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Dr C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday described Bihar as the ‘Margdarshak’ (guiding force) of India's democratic journey, asserting that there can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Bihar.

Addressing members of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly after inaugurating a two-day orientation and training programme in Gaya, he urged legislators to rise above partisan politics and remain steadfast in their commitment to the Constitution and public service.

The Vice-President said Bihar has played a defining role in shaping India's democratic ethos, recalling its contribution to the freedom struggle and its leadership in defending democracy during the Emergency.

Referring to the state's rich historical legacy, he noted that the ancient republican traditions of Vaishali demonstrate that democracy has deep roots in India, which he described as the "Mother of Democracy".

Expressing his appreciation to the Presiding Officers of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council, along with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dr Radhakrishnan said such orientation programmes strengthen democratic institutions by equipping legislators to discharge their constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

Thanking the Speaker for organising the programme in Gaya, he remarked that the initiative had symbolically "brought Patna to Gaya". Drawing inspiration from the land of Lord Buddha, he said genuine enlightenment lies in recognising that elected representatives are chosen not to rule over people, but to serve them.

Reiterating that "there can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Bihar", the Vice-President called upon legislators to work collectively towards transforming Bihar into a centre of economic opportunity and development.

He urged them to create conditions that would not only generate employment for the state's youth but also attract workers from other parts of the country.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Dr Radhakrishnan recalled his association with the Sampoorna Kranti movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, describing it as the foundation of his political career.

He also highlighted Bihar's pivotal contribution both to India's freedom movement and to the struggle to protect democracy during the Emergency.

Addressing the newly elected legislators, the Vice-President reminded them that while elections are contested along party lines, governance must always transcend political divisions.

"Elections are won through votes, but the respect and confidence of the people are earned only through selfless service, not through power," he said.

He observed that every law enacted, every question raised, and every debate participated in within the legislature carries the potential to improve countless lives.

While differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, he stressed that commitment to the Constitution and public welfare must remain paramount.

"Ideas may differ on the floor of the Assembly, but the Constitution must remain our common compass," he said, adding that robust debate strengthens democracy, while constructive cooperation advances national progress.