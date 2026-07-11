No Viksit Bharat without Viksit Bihar, says VP Radhakrishnan, addressing Bihar Legislative Assembly members

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Dr C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday described Bihar as the ‘Margdarshak’ (guiding force) of India's democratic journey, asserting that there can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Bihar.
Addressing members of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly after inaugurating a two-day orientation and training programme in Gaya, he urged legislators to rise above partisan politics and remain steadfast in their commitment to the Constitution and public service.
The Vice-President said Bihar has played a defining role in shaping India's democratic ethos, recalling its contribution to the freedom struggle and its leadership in defending democracy during the Emergency.
Referring to the state's rich historical legacy, he noted that the ancient republican traditions of Vaishali demonstrate that democracy has deep roots in India, which he described as the "Mother of Democracy".
Expressing his appreciation to the Presiding Officers of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council, along with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dr Radhakrishnan said such orientation programmes strengthen democratic institutions by equipping legislators to discharge their constitutional responsibilities more effectively.
Thanking the Speaker for organising the programme in Gaya, he remarked that the initiative had symbolically "brought Patna to Gaya". Drawing inspiration from the land of Lord Buddha, he said genuine enlightenment lies in recognising that elected representatives are chosen not to rule over people, but to serve them.
Reiterating that "there can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Bihar", the Vice-President called upon legislators to work collectively towards transforming Bihar into a centre of economic opportunity and development.
He urged them to create conditions that would not only generate employment for the state's youth but also attract workers from other parts of the country.
Reflecting on his own political journey, Dr Radhakrishnan recalled his association with the Sampoorna Kranti movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, describing it as the foundation of his political career.
He also highlighted Bihar's pivotal contribution both to India's freedom movement and to the struggle to protect democracy during the Emergency.
Addressing the newly elected legislators, the Vice-President reminded them that while elections are contested along party lines, governance must always transcend political divisions.
"Elections are won through votes, but the respect and confidence of the people are earned only through selfless service, not through power," he said.
He observed that every law enacted, every question raised, and every debate participated in within the legislature carries the potential to improve countless lives.
While differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, he stressed that commitment to the Constitution and public welfare must remain paramount.
"Ideas may differ on the floor of the Assembly, but the Constitution must remain our common compass," he said, adding that robust debate strengthens democracy, while constructive cooperation advances national progress.
The Vice-President underlined the significance of parliamentary mechanisms such as Question Hour, Zero Hour and the Business Advisory Committee, urging members to ensure the smooth and productive functioning of the House.
These legislative instruments, he noted, provide individual members with valuable opportunities to raise issues affecting their constituents beyond party considerations.
Highlighting the importance of continuous learning, Dr Radhakrishnan encouraged legislators to prepare thoroughly before participating in House proceedings and to develop a comprehensive understanding of legislative procedures, committee systems and parliamentary conventions.
He also urged members to embrace emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and digital legislative platforms such as the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), to make legislative functioning more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric.
Speaking about the qualities required in public life, the Vice-President said politics demands patience, perseverance and sound judgement. Referring to the political journey of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he observed that despite once heading a government that lasted only seven days, he eventually became the state's longest-serving Chief Minister.
Comparing politics to Test cricket, he remarked that lasting success comes through patience, perseverance and the ability to seize the right opportunities.
He emphasised that a thoughtful intervention can influence public policy, a well-drafted law can transform generations, and a compassionate decision can restore hope to countless citizens.
"The true measure of leadership is not the applause received inside the House, but the confidence inspired among the people outside it," he said, wishing members of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly a productive orientation programme and a successful legislative tenure.
Among those present on the occasion were the Governor of Bihar, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, the Chief Minister of Bihar; Samrat Choudhary, the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly; Dr Prem Kumar, the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council; Awadhesh Narain Singh, the Deputy Chief Minister; Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly; Narendra Narayan Yadav, member of the Bihar Legislature; and other distinguished guests.