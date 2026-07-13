Bihar educator 'Khan Sir', three staff members get anticipatory bail in coaching institute firing case

Educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, was on Monday granted anticipatory bail by a court in Bihar's Patna, in connection with the coaching institute firing case.

Three staff members of the coaching institute also got anticipatory bail, Khan Sir's lawyer said.

The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His two security guards have been accused of firing during the incident.

"Six people have been granted bail. The judge first announced Khan Sir's anticipatory bail, followed by that of his three staff members," lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters.

The Patna Civil Court also granted bail to two security guards, who were arrested in connection with the case, he said.

The court on Friday deferred its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Khan Sir in the case till July 13, citing the district judge's leave.

On July 8, it had reserved the order after hearing final arguments from both sides.

(With inputs from PTI)