Prashant Kishor's poll affidavit reveals Rs 198 crore in assets, dismantled rice mill, gold holdings

PATNA: Former political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 198 crore in his election affidavit.
Kishor, who is making his electoral debut, filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, scheduled for July 30. His declared net worth includes assets owned by his wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner, and a dependent.
In his election affidavit, Kishor declared movable family assets worth Rs 111.78 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 86.29 crore. The combined wealth includes fixed deposits, mutual funds, bonds, a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.
Kishor is locked in a three-cornered contest against BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and RJD's Rekha Gupta. The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha after being elevated as the BJP's national president.
According to the affidavit, Kishor's movable assets include cash, bank deposits, investments in shares, insurance policies and jewellery.
Kishor declared personal movable assets worth Rs 22,19,74,976, while his wife, Jahnavi, declared assets worth Rs 89,51,67,249. Their dependent child, Daibik Bhardwaj, has assets worth Rs 7,19,281.
Kishor holds fixed deposits worth around Rs 7.36 crore with HDFC Bank. His wife has significant investments, including shares in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited with a book value of about Rs 95.26 crore.
Kishor owns a gold ring with an emerald valued at Rs 1.35 lakh, while his wife owns gold and silver jewellery worth about Rs 64.58 lakh.
Kishor declared immovable assets with a current market value of Rs 73.87 crore, while his wife declared immovable properties worth Rs 12.42 crore. The family's immovable assets also include non-agricultural land and residential properties.
Kishor also owns a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas district valued at Rs 9.75 crore. His self-acquired residential properties are valued at Rs 59.25 crore, while inherited residential properties are valued at Rs 14.62 crore.
Kishor also declared eight pending criminal cases against him. The cases include charges such as criminal defamation and unlawful assembly, although he has not been convicted in any of them.
According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, the cases are registered at police stations across Bihar, from Patna to Bettiah.