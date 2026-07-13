Prashant Kishor's poll affidavit reveals Rs 198 crore in assets, dismantled rice mill, gold holdings

PATNA: Former political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 198 crore in his election affidavit.

Kishor, who is making his electoral debut, filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, scheduled for July 30. His declared net worth includes assets owned by his wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner, and a dependent.

In his election affidavit, Kishor declared movable family assets worth Rs 111.78 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 86.29 crore. The combined wealth includes fixed deposits, mutual funds, bonds, a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.

Kishor is locked in a three-cornered contest against BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and RJD's Rekha Gupta. The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha after being elevated as the BJP's national president.