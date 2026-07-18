Kayastha vote emerges as key factor in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll

PATNA: As campaigning for the Bankipur Assembly by-election gathers momentum, Kayastha voters, considered a key electoral bloc in the constituency, are increasingly viewing the contest through the lens of caste identity.

"For us,it is not a fight of BJP but it is now a battle of our caste-identity and we are united to vote in massive number", said Rohan Srivastava, a Kayastha voter from the constituency.

With campaigning expected to intensify after July 20, caste equations, particularly among Kayasthas, have become a major talking point. The recent induction of scholar KC Sinha into the BJP from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), along with support from sections of the trader community, is being seen by local observers as strengthening the BJP's position. BJP leaders also claim the Vaishya community, one of its traditional support bases, remains united behind the party.

"There are around 1.50 lakh kayastha voters in Bankipur and nearly 80000 to 1 lakh in Kumharar assembly constituency in Patna and first time with the entry of Prashant Kishor in the fray has paved a way for their polarisation towards caste candidate fielded by BJP", said Sohan Prasad, a retired school teacher from Bander Bagicha.

He said Bankipur, followed by Kumharar, has one of the highest concentrations of Kayastha voters after West Bengal, and claimed the community was increasingly voting together in support of candidates from its own caste.

"It is now our matter of identity in the electoral politics and we,even those who are associated with other parties than BJP,are in mood to vote for BJP candidate silently so that our representatives could be effectively continue in the state legislative assembly ", said Sohani Sinha, a teacher at a private school in Patna. She said the BJP had gained the community's support after elevating Nitin Nabin to a key position in the party.