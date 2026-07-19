Gujarat man lured with marriage promise rescued from illegal confinement in Bihar

PATNA: A 30-year-old man from Gujarat, allegedly lured to Bihar with the promise of marriage and a high-paying job, was rescued from illegal confinement in Rohtas district on Sunday.
One person has been arrested in connection with the case.
The victim, identified as Mukesh Bhai of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, was rescued from Beda village under the Mufassil police station limits in Sasaram after his family lodged a complaint with the Gujarat Police.
Sasaram Mufassil SHO Rajeev Ranjan Singh said Mukesh was allegedly persuaded by a woman to travel to Bihar with the promise of marriage and an opportunity to earn substantial income through a network marketing business.
The case came to light after Mukesh's family told the Gujarat Police that he had repeatedly called them seeking money for training, raising suspicion.
The Gujarat Police alerted the Bihar Police, which launched an operation and rescued Mukesh. Police also arrested Mohammad Irfan in connection with the case.
Police said the victim's statement will be recorded before further legal action is taken.
The incident comes amid continued police action against fake marriage rackets, popularly known as "Looteri Dulhan" gangs, which allegedly cheat victims by arranging fraudulent marriages.
In a recent case, Ravindra Kumar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly became a victim of a marriage fraud involving a woman from Gaya district in Bihar.
According to his family, the marriage was performed at a temple following Hindu rituals after taking a loan to meet the wedding expenses.
The family alleged that soon after the ceremony, the bride fled on a motorcycle with a man believed to be her accomplice, taking away gold and silver jewellery, cash and a bag containing clothes. A complaint was later lodged at the Mufassil police station in Gaya.
Inspector General of Police (Magadh Range) Vikas Vaibhav said police have received complaints about fake marriage rackets.
“Police officers are already working on it and the members of the gangs will be soon put behind the bars,” he added.