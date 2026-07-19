Gujarat man lured with marriage promise rescued from illegal confinement in Bihar

PATNA: A 30-year-old man from Gujarat, allegedly lured to Bihar with the promise of marriage and a high-paying job, was rescued from illegal confinement in Rohtas district on Sunday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Bhai of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, was rescued from Beda village under the Mufassil police station limits in Sasaram after his family lodged a complaint with the Gujarat Police.

Sasaram Mufassil SHO Rajeev Ranjan Singh said Mukesh was allegedly persuaded by a woman to travel to Bihar with the promise of marriage and an opportunity to earn substantial income through a network marketing business.

The case came to light after Mukesh's family told the Gujarat Police that he had repeatedly called them seeking money for training, raising suspicion.

The Gujarat Police alerted the Bihar Police, which launched an operation and rescued Mukesh. Police also arrested Mohammad Irfan in connection with the case.

Police said the victim's statement will be recorded before further legal action is taken.