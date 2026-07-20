Class 12 student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal in Bihar

PATNA: A 19-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly shot dead by a motorcycle-borne youth after she rejected his marriage proposal in Bihar's Samastipur district on Monday.

According to Waini police, the accused, identified as Arvind Gupta, allegedly shot Suman Kumari of Pusa village while she was cycling to her college near Malang Sthan. Police said the accused had earlier threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him.

Police said Suman sustained four bullet injuries, two each to her neck and chest, and died on the spot.

The victim's family alleged that the accused had been pressuring Suman to marry him. After she refused, he allegedly stopped her on the road and shot her before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, residents blocked the Pusa-Samastipur Road, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey, has been formed to arrest the accused.

The victim's mother, Sangeeta Devi, told police that Gupta had been harassing her daughter for the past five months and had threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him.

A local resident said the accused was upset after the girl stopped talking to him over the phone. The accused is yet to be caught and further investigation is underway, police said.