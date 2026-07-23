Bihar Assembly erupts over Patna student protest as NDA, Opposition members clash

PATNA: Both Houses of the Bihar legislature on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes after members of the ruling NDA and the Opposition traded charges over the violent students' protest in Patna a day earlier.

Members from both sides almost came to blows. However, they were stopped by the marshals, who formed a physical barrier to separate the warring factions.

The Assembly was plunged into bedlam after BJP MLA Shyam Babu Yadav rose from his seat and claimed that those who protested at Dak Bungalow Chowk on Wednesday were not students but goons.

He alleged that he and his security guards were attacked and claimed that he could have even been killed. "The protesters were all goons belonging to political parties," he asserted.

As the uproar intensified, Speaker Prem Kumar asked the BJP MLA to return to his seat, but he walked into the well of the House. Opposition MLAs also entered the well soon after.

The situation nearly escalated into a physical clash between ruling party and Opposition MLAs before marshals intervened and brought the situation under control.

Amid the commotion, the Speaker attempted to restore order, saying, "This is the House, not a battlefield." Following the disruption, the proceedings were adjourned after just eight minutes until 2 p.m.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Legislative Council over the students' protest and the subsequent police action against them.