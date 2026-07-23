Bihar Assembly erupts over Patna student protest as NDA, Opposition members clash

PATNA: Both Houses of the Bihar legislature on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes after members of the ruling NDA and the Opposition traded charges over the violent students' protest in Patna a day earlier.
Members from both sides almost came to blows. However, they were stopped by the marshals, who formed a physical barrier to separate the warring factions.
The Assembly was plunged into bedlam after BJP MLA Shyam Babu Yadav rose from his seat and claimed that those who protested at Dak Bungalow Chowk on Wednesday were not students but goons.
He alleged that he and his security guards were attacked and claimed that he could have even been killed. "The protesters were all goons belonging to political parties," he asserted.
As the uproar intensified, Speaker Prem Kumar asked the BJP MLA to return to his seat, but he walked into the well of the House. Opposition MLAs also entered the well soon after.
The situation nearly escalated into a physical clash between ruling party and Opposition MLAs before marshals intervened and brought the situation under control.
Amid the commotion, the Speaker attempted to restore order, saying, "This is the House, not a battlefield." Following the disruption, the proceedings were adjourned after just eight minutes until 2 p.m.
Similar scenes were witnessed in the Legislative Council over the students' protest and the subsequent police action against them.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote on X, "Youths are our country's greatest strength. Any tampering with their dreams and future will not be tolerated at any cost. The guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment under the law, and no one will be spared. Safeguarding the future of the youth is the guarantee of the Modi government."
On the other hand, Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said action would be taken in accordance with the law against those who attacked journalists, police personnel, ordinary citizens and public representatives during the protest.
He said a speedy trial would be conducted against the accused, adding that students dedicated to their studies could not be involved in such violent activities. "The government believes in dialogue and resolution, but violence and vandalism will not be accepted at any cost," he added.
Meanwhile, the agitation spread to several districts, including Katihar in the Seemanchal region. Students gathered at district headquarters and held demonstrations to press for their demands, including the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The students continued their agitation in Patna for the second consecutive day.