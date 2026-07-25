Bihar bandh over NEET protests sees demonstrations across districts, security stepped up

Members of Left-wing student organisations staged protests across several districts of Bihar on Saturday in support of the statewide bandh over the NEET paper leak and police action against student protesters.
Security was tightened across the state, with heavy police deployment in Patna, Siwan, Jehanabad, Sheikhpura, Rohtas and other districts.
Police said the bandh had little impact on normal life in Patna. As a precaution, security personnel carried out flag marches in several areas, including Paliganj, while the administration directed private schools in the city to remain closed.
In Samastipur, protesters affiliated with the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) blocked the Patna-Samastipur road by burning tyres and raising slogans against the government. They also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In Siwan district, AISA, RYA and other Left-wing organisations staged a demonstration at JP Chowk.
Speaking at the protest, former MLA and CPI(ML) leader Amarjeet Kushwaha said students had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 26 days and had also taken to the streets in Patna on Wednesday. He alleged that protesters in both Delhi and Patna were subjected to excessive police action, including women and girls.
Kushwaha further accused the government of adopting a dictatorial approach in dealing with the protests.
(With inputs from PTI)