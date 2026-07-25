Bihar bandh over NEET protests sees demonstrations across districts, security stepped up

Members of Left-wing student organisations staged protests across several districts of Bihar on Saturday in support of the statewide bandh over the NEET paper leak and police action against student protesters.

Security was tightened across the state, with heavy police deployment in Patna, Siwan, Jehanabad, Sheikhpura, Rohtas and other districts.

Police said the bandh had little impact on normal life in Patna. As a precaution, security personnel carried out flag marches in several areas, including Paliganj, while the administration directed private schools in the city to remain closed.