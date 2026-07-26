NGT tissues notice to Centre, others over worsening condition of Asia's largest oxbow lake in Bihar

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre and other over the deteriorating ecological condition of Bihar's Kanwar lake, which is the largest oxbow lake in Asia.

An oxbow lake is a curved, U-shaped waterbody formed when a wide bend of a river is cut off from the main stream.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had take suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the deteriorating ecological condition of the Kanwar lake in Cheriya Bariyarpur, 20 km north of Bihar's Begusarai.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted that the waterbody, recognised as a Ramsar Site in 2020, is considered Asia's largest oxbow lake and has historically supported the livelihood of local fishing communities.

The media report stated that the lake has witnessed a significant decline in fish population and biodiversity due to shrinking water spread and ecological degradation, and several native fish species have reportedly declined or disappeared from parts of the wetland.

The bench said the lake, which once covered around 63 sq km, has gradually fragmented into smaller water bodies due to falling water levels and encroachment.

It noted that the Kanwar Lake was formed due to the meandering of the Burhi Gandak River and represents a unique oxbow wetland ecosystem.

The bench said as a Ramsar Site, the wetland holds international importance and requires protection of its ecological character and sustainable management.

It said, "The news item also details out various remedial measures which includes linking to the Burhi Gandak River and conservation measures."

"The lakes have to be delineated and mapped, the encroachment needs to be removed. There is also embankment or check dam build The wetland for its survival requires monsoon recharge and groundwater seepage," the bench said.

It said the matter attracts the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, Biodiversity Act and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

"The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms," the bench said.

The NGT impleaded as respondents or parties the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the state of Bihar through its chief secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, National Biodiversity Authority, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Bihar, the state pollution control board and others.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Eastern Zonal Bench (in Kolkata ) of the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing on August 31," the Tribunal said.

(With inputs from PTI)