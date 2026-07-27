BJP chief Nitin Nabin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hold roadshows ahead of Bankipur by-election

PATNA: Campaign for the high-stakes Bankipur by-election intensified on Monday when BJP national president Nitin Nabin and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav staged roadshows, covering various localities of Patna.
Campaign for the July 30 by-poll will end on Tuesday evening. Polling will be held on July 30 and votes will be counted on August 3.
Nabin’s roadshow started from Bhattacharya Mor at 3 pm and concluded near Mona Cinema Hall. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav, state BJP president Sanjay Sarogi, BJP MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad, and several ministers were present in the campaign vehicle.
During the roadshow, the CM attacked Tejashwi, accusing him of being a part-time politician. "These people come only when the political season changes. BJP workers in Bihar work all 365 days of the year. BJP's victory in Bankipur is certain this time as well," he remarked.
After the roadshow, a public meeting was held near Mona cinema hall, which was addressed by senior BJP leaders. While addressing people, Nitin Nabin said that Bankipur was like his home and it was not easy for any political rival to enter it. “Bankipur will create a history this time,” he said, while targeting RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party’s Prashant Kishor.
He also reminded people of RJD’s ‘jungle raj’, which had forced members of business community to migrate from Bihar to other states during its tenure.
Earlier, Tejashwi held a nearly 4-kilometre roadshow in the constituency along with RJD candidate Rekha Gupta. Tejashwi and Gupta greeted people from their vehicle. The roadshow started from the Mithapur party office and ended at Sabzibagh Chowk via Chiraiya Tand Bridge.
During the roadshow, Tejashwi also targeted Samrat, alleging he was a ‘selected’ chief minister. He claimed that the CM had done no work, except getting bullets fired. “The three students were fortunate to survive police bullets in Siwan during student protest but nothing like this had ever happened in the country before," he added.