BJP chief Nitin Nabin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hold roadshows ahead of Bankipur by-election

PATNA: Campaign for the high-stakes Bankipur by-election intensified on Monday when BJP national president Nitin Nabin and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav staged roadshows, covering various localities of Patna.

Campaign for the July 30 by-poll will end on Tuesday evening. Polling will be held on July 30 and votes will be counted on August 3.

Nabin’s roadshow started from Bhattacharya Mor at 3 pm and concluded near Mona Cinema Hall. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav, state BJP president Sanjay Sarogi, BJP MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad, and several ministers were present in the campaign vehicle.

During the roadshow, the CM attacked Tejashwi, accusing him of being a part-time politician. "These people come only when the political season changes. BJP workers in Bihar work all 365 days of the year. BJP's victory in Bankipur is certain this time as well," he remarked.