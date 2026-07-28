Bihar MBBS doctor arrested for facilitating BPSC TRE-3 paper leak

PATNA: An MBBS doctor has been arrested for facilitating the leak of the question paper for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Police said Dr Manish Kumar, a resident of Jehanabad district, was arrested after hours of interrogation. He was summoned for questioning at the state police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) office in Patna on Monday.
According to official sources, Dr Manish is a close aide of Dr Shiv, the son of alleged paper leak mastermind Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya.
The paper leak mafia had allegedly promised Dr Manish Rs 50,000 for each candidate he brought. He had allegedly provided 30 candidates to the gang.
"It was Dr Manish who took a group of 30 candidates to a hotel in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, about two to three days before the examination. The candidates were provided with the question papers at the hotel before the examination," an investigating officer said.
Dr Manish completed his MBBS from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna in 2021 and was subsequently posted in Kaimur district. However, he later resigned from service and is currently preparing for postgraduate studies.
Dr Manish is a non-FIR accused, as his name surfaced during the investigation. His close associate, Dr Shiv, who completed his MBBS from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), is lodged in jail in connection with the same case.
According to a statement issued by the EOU, a case was registered at the EOU police station on March 16, 2024, following allegations of the leak of the TRE-3 question paper conducted by the BPSC. Till date, 296 people have been arrested in connection with the case.
Sanjeev Mukhiya's name had also figured in the NEET UG paper leak case being probed by the CBI. However, the central probe agency gave Mukhiya a clean chit in the NEET UG paper leak case after it failed to collect substantial evidence against him.