Bihar MBBS doctor arrested for facilitating BPSC TRE-3 paper leak

PATNA: An MBBS doctor has been arrested for facilitating the leak of the question paper for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Police said Dr Manish Kumar, a resident of Jehanabad district, was arrested after hours of interrogation. He was summoned for questioning at the state police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) office in Patna on Monday.

According to official sources, Dr Manish is a close aide of Dr Shiv, the son of alleged paper leak mastermind Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya.

The paper leak mafia had allegedly promised Dr Manish Rs 50,000 for each candidate he brought. He had allegedly provided 30 candidates to the gang.