Patna HC to set up three special fast-track courts to expedite Bihar paper leak cases

PATNA: In a significant step, the Patna High Court has decided to set up three special fast-track courts to ensure speedy disposal of cases involving paper leaks, cheating, impersonation, and other unfair practices in public examinations across Bihar.

The special courts will exclusively deal with cases registered under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with the objective of expediting trials and delivering timely justice.

According to the High Court, three courts will be set up in Patna, Lakhisarai, and Purnea. Each court will be headed by a judicial officer of the rank of District Judge or Additional District and Sessions Judge.

Gaurav Singh will preside over the Patna court, Seema Bhartiya will head the Lakhisarai court, and Thakur Aman Kumar will oversee the Purnea court.

The initiative aims to ensure the speedy disposal of examination related cases and prevent them from remaining pending for prolonged periods. Offences such as paper leaks, impersonation, cheating, and other examination malpractices will now be given priority in the judicial process.

The High Court has directed that once a chargesheet is filed, the cases should be heard on a day-to-day basis. It has also instructed that every effort be made to conclude trials and pronounce judgments within three months.