Patna HC to set up three special fast-track courts to expedite Bihar paper leak cases

PATNA: In a significant step, the Patna High Court has decided to set up three special fast-track courts to ensure speedy disposal of cases involving paper leaks, cheating, impersonation, and other unfair practices in public examinations across Bihar.
The special courts will exclusively deal with cases registered under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with the objective of expediting trials and delivering timely justice.
According to the High Court, three courts will be set up in Patna, Lakhisarai, and Purnea. Each court will be headed by a judicial officer of the rank of District Judge or Additional District and Sessions Judge.
Gaurav Singh will preside over the Patna court, Seema Bhartiya will head the Lakhisarai court, and Thakur Aman Kumar will oversee the Purnea court.
The initiative aims to ensure the speedy disposal of examination related cases and prevent them from remaining pending for prolonged periods. Offences such as paper leaks, impersonation, cheating, and other examination malpractices will now be given priority in the judicial process.
The High Court has directed that once a chargesheet is filed, the cases should be heard on a day-to-day basis. It has also instructed that every effort be made to conclude trials and pronounce judgments within three months.
The move is expected to strengthen the legal framework against examination fraud by ensuring swift action against those found guilty while also providing timely relief to individuals who may have been falsely implicated.
Bihar government has been requested to issue the necessary notification for the establishment of the courts and the appointment of the designated judicial officers at the earliest.
The special courts are expected to become operational once the notification is issued. The decision comes amid growing nationwide concern over examination paper leaks and recruitment exam irregularities.
The state witnessed large-scale protests and vandalism over NEET paper leak case. Two SP rank officers and two DSPs were among 91 police personnel injured during protests by students recently. Police had to open fire at two places—Jehanabad and Siwan—to maintain law and order situation during the protests on July 25.
According to a statement issued by Bihar police headquarters on Monday, 694 people were detained across the state. Following verification, 339 minors and students were released, while 355 individuals allegedly involved in violent incidents were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Later, the government decided to withdraw all cases related to protest over NEET paper leak.