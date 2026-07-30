Around 4.6 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Bankipur assembly seat

Around 8 lakh voters on Thursday exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in the by-election of Bihar's Bankipur assembly seat, an official said.

The voting began at 7 am in 422 polling stations and will continue till 6 pm.

"The polling has so far been peaceful. The voter turnout till 9 am was 4.61 per cent," the official said.

Altogether 26 candidates, including Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, are in the fray.

Kishor, 49, a former poll strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party a few years ago, is contesting his first election, while the BJP, which has never lost the seat since 1995 when it was known as Patna West, has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.