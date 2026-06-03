85-year-old gets jail term in 1992 murder case

PATNA: After an ordeal of more than three decades, an 85-year-old man from Bihar’s Vaishali district, was awarded three years rigorous imprisonment by a district court on Tuesday, a day after he was held guilty in a 1992-attempt to murder case.

The convict, Deep Rai, looking frail due to age-related problems, was assisted by two policemen to reach the courtroom. Rai, a resident of Juravanpur in Vaishali district, was speechless after the court pronounced the verdict.

Additional district and sessions judge, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, had reserved its order in the case after completing the hearing on Monday. After his conviction, a video went viral showing the man being escorted by two people to the prison.

Deep Rai, the only surviving accused among the five named in the FIR was held guilty under the Arms Act in the May 10, 1992, attempt to murder case and sentenced to undergo three years in prison.

According to prosecution story, on May 10, 1992, the victim Adalat Rai’s family filed a complaint at Raghopur police station, stating that he and his wife were attacked by the accused, in which they sustained serious injuries.