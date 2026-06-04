Five killed in fire at private hospital ICU in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

At least five people were killed in the massive fire that broke out in th Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early on Thursday. According the police,The incident took place at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmapura locality of Muzaffarpur town.

"A total of 5 deaths has been confirmed. There are several injured persons, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals," Muzaffarpur Municipal Commissioner Rituraj Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen had said around 13 to 15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.

The local fire station received information about the outbreak of the fire at around 3:55 am. A team rushed to the spot and evacuated nearly 20 patients from the ICU. Those who suffered injuries have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Ram Nivas Pandey, an officer of the fire department, said that his team rescued 15–20 patients from the ICU. He said the fire spread rapidly through the intensive care unit, engulfing it in dense smoke and complicating evacuation efforts.

Prima facie, the fire appears to have resulted from a short circuit. However, it has yet to be confirmed. “Our priority is to rescue the patients. Investigation will follow,” Pandey said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described the incident as "extremely tragic" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"Instructions have been issued to immediately provide an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased.

The local administration is fully alert, and adequate arrangements have been made in district hospitals for the treatment of the injured," he posted on X.