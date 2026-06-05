Three hospital staff, including doctor, arrested after Muzaffarpur ICU fire claims six lives

PATNA: An FIR has been registered and three employees, including a doctor, have been arrested in connection with a major fire that broke out at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur in north Bihar in the early hours of Thursday.

The death toll in the incident rose to six after another victim died during treatment on Friday. On Thursday, five patients were killed and 17 others were injured. The injured are being treated at different hospitals in Muzaffarpur and Patna.

City SP, Muzaffarpur, Mohibullah Ansari, said on Friday that the doctor on duty in the ICU, the administrative manager and the maintenance manager have been arrested. Initial investigations found their roles to be suspicious.

Members of the special investigation team are questioning them and probing other aspects of the case. The death toll in the fire tragedy at Prasad Hospital rose to six on Friday after another patient, who was rescued from a smoke-filled ICU, died during treatment at a separate hospital.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the sixth death in the blaze. The deceased has been identified as Brajnandan Rai from Kurhani block in Muzaffarpur district. He was among several critically ill patients evacuated from the hospital after smoke filled the ICU following a suspected short circuit.